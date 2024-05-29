ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DR Congo names new government after months of delay

By RFI
Congo Christophe Ena Reuters
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN
© Christophe Ena / Reuters

The Democratic Republic of Congo unveiled a new government on Wednesday, ending more than five months of deadlock following President Felix Tshisekedi's re-election.

Tshisekedi won a second term after elections in late 2023 that also handed his Sacred Union coalition a large majority in parliament.

But internal jostling for jobs has delayed the formation of a new cabinet of ministers.

The naming of a new government comes less than two weeks after the military said it had thwarted a coup attempt that saw armed men attack a minister's home before entering the Palais de la Nation that houses Tshisekedi's offices in the capital Kinshasa.

It also came at a time of renewed fighting in eastern DRC, where the Congolese army is trying to regain territory seized by Rwanda-backed M23 (March 23 Movement) rebels.

The new cabinet comprises 54 ministers versus 57 in the last government - a smaller-than-expected downsizing despite pressure to reduce costs.

Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita was appointed defence minister, a key post at a time when the DRC faces a serious security crisis in the east.

A lawyer by training, Muadiamvita was previously head of Congo's official gazette, the journal of record for legal acts.

Doudou Fwamba Likunde was named finance minister and Kizito Pakabomba was appointed to oversee the mines ministry and Congo's globally significant reserves of coltan, copper and other minerals.

Referring to the delay forming a government, the president's communications director Erik Nyindu said it took time for the different parties in the ruling coalition to find a compromise.

(with newswires)

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo 'milking us' dry through National Cathedral — Kwaku Ansa-Asare Akufo-Addo 'milking us' dry through National Cathedral — Kwaku Ansa-Asare

45 minutes ago

Ghana loses GH264million annually to illegal plastic sales by free zones companies Ghana loses GH₵264million annually to illegal plastic sales by free zones compan...

45 minutes ago

Construction Chamber laments seizure of properties of members over loan default Construction Chamber laments seizure of properties of members over loan default

49 minutes ago

Spintex: Police engage in gun battle with two robbers at Pan African Savings and Loans Spintex: Police engage in gun battle with two robbers at Pan African Savings and...

49 minutes ago

Economic woes: Well discontinue payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, other freebies for govt appointees if I become president — Mahama Economic woes: We’ll discontinue payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, other fre...

49 minutes ago

Ambulance case: Godfred Dames damning tape demands further probe – Dominic Ayine Ambulance case: Godfred Dame’s ‘damning’ tape demands further probe – Dominic Ay...

49 minutes ago

Ambulance case: Remove Godfred Dame or be impeached – Kwaku Ansa-Asare to Akufo-Addo Ambulance case: Remove Godfred Dame or be impeached – Kwaku Ansa-Asare to Akufo-...

49 minutes ago

OSP was created to exonerate NPP offenders – Kwaku Ansa-Asare OSP was created to exonerate NPP offenders – Kwaku Ansa-Asare

49 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo leading 'most corrupt' gov't in Ghana's history — Kwaku Ansa-Asare Akufo-Addo leading 'most corrupt' gov't in Ghana's history — Kwaku Ansa-Asare

1 hour ago

AFP - PHILL MAGAKOE Divided South Africans vote in tight elections that could end ANC dominance

Just in....
body-container-line