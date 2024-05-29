C/R: Afenyo-Markin marks 46th birthday with fight against Hepatitis B

After years of dedicated efforts in combating hepatitis B in Effutu and across Ghana, Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been honored by Mumbies Foundation and his constituents on his birthday.

May 27, the birth date of the lawmaker, has been designated as a hepatitis B awareness campaign and screening day in the Effutu municipality.

Through the non-profit organization Mumbies Foundation, Hon. Afenyo-Markin has invested significantly in hepatitis B screening and treatment in Effutu and beyond over the past years. Many constituents have benefited from the numerous activities aimed at ensuring everyone gets screened and receives treatment.

Israel Adorbley, Projects Manager for Mumbies Foundation Ghana, announced that every May 27 will now be an Awareness Day for the fight against hepatitis B. He urged constituents to take advantage of the initiative to get screened and know their status. He also commended the MP for his continuous support, which has seen many constituents have easy access to hepatitis B testing and treatment without facing significant challenges.

Hepatitis B is one of the major diseases in the country, with treatment costs very high, making it difficult for people to afford care. Some constituents and beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the MP's intervention and pledged to support his re-election in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

In addition, as part of his birthday celebration, Hon. Afenyo-Markin who doubles as Majority Leader in Parliament donated a television set and toiletries to inmates of the Winneba Local Prisons. Over 400 people, including inmates and staff, received free testing and vaccination. They also wined and dined.