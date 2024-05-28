Anlo Traditional Council disassociates itself from cocoa smuggling arrest

LISTEN

The Anlo Traditional Council has distanced itself from the issue involving its vehicle's involvement in an alleged smuggling of cocoa beans from Suhum to Dzodze.

This was after officers of the Ghana Police Service intercepted the vehicle on Saturday night bearing the name of the Council with 26 bags of loaded cocoa beans.

A statement signed by Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo State, and sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday confirmed the vehicle bearing its emblem was intercepted by the Sogakope Police.

“The Anlo Traditional Council wishes to make it unequivocally clear that they are not associated with the incident in any capacity.

“The Council distances itself from any unlawful activities and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and legality,” it added.

Preliminary findings revealed that the driver of the vehicle, in his account, stated he was helping a friend to transport the items on his return from an errand to Kumasi and was unaware of any illegality regarding the act.

The Council further commended the Police for their actions and promised to collaborate with them to conduct investigations into the matter.

“We extend our gratitude to the Sogakope team and the Ghana Police Service for their vigilance and swift action in intercepting the vehicle. Their dedication to maintaining law and order is commendable, and we support their ongoing efforts to protect our communities,” it said.

Also, the Council stated that they were conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the use of its vehicle for the act.

They expressed their determination to uncover the facts on the matter.

The Council also urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“The Anlo Traditional Council reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.”

GNA