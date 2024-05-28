ModernGhana logo
I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Amidu's false claims, demands apology

The Office of the Speaker of Parliament has dismissed as false and malicious, claims made by Martin Amidu that the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, secretly met with President Akufo-Addo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement released by the Speaker's Communications Unit, the claims are baseless, unfounded, and part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish the Speaker's reputation.

The Speaker has a long record of distinguished and honest public service and will continue to put the interest of the Ghanaian people first, despite attempts to discredit him, the statement noted.

The statement emphasized that the Speaker does not have a vote in Parliament and does not take part in decisions of the House, as stated in the 1992 Constitution and affirmed by the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The Speaker has asked Martin Amidu to withdraw his statements and apologize unreservedly within seven days, failing which he will take necessary steps to vindicate his name.

Below is the full statement from the Speaker:

