Anyirawase community break ground to construct nurses quarters

Under the leadership of Togbe Adai Kwasi Dzani VIII, the paramount chief of Awudome Anyirawase and president of the Awudome Traditional Council, residents of Awudome Anyirawase in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have raised one hundred and forty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 140,000.00) for the construction of a nurses' bungalow.

This effort aims to alleviate the housing challenges faced by the health staff at the Anyirawase CHPS compound.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place on May 15, 2024. The plan involves constructing a four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a chamber and hall to accommodate the nurses on the hospital grounds. The first phase will include building two fully detached chambers and halls for the staff. The project manager indicated that it is scheduled for completion in three months. Currently, the CHPS complex is staffed by seven nurses who live in rented apartments far from the facility, which only has one room for the midwife.

The community raised the funds through individual donations during this year's annual Norvisi Za event. Togbe Adai Kwasi Dzani acknowledged the government's effort in providing the facility to the community. However, he emphasized the community's initiative to build a bungalow to house the nurses, who currently face significant challenges due to their distance from the CHPS Compound.

"The government has granted us access to a CHPS Compound, but our nurses are suffering because they have nowhere to sleep. Some even travel from other towns to work, which isn't sustainable," said Togbe Adai Kwasi Dzani. "We discussed this issue among ourselves and with our citizens abroad, and everyone agreed that we should build a nurses' quarters."

Togbe revealed that although the project's actual cost is not yet confirmed, he remains optimistic that the funds currently available will be sufficient to complete the project by the end of the year. He also noted that no additional funding has been received from any agency or NGOs.

Madam Barbara Asabeah Kenson, the hospital's in-charge midwifery officer, expressed her gratitude for the community's efforts. She believes that the project will significantly improve access to high-quality medical care for the community and its surrounding villages. She also hoped that the health directorate would recognize their efforts and support the facility's growth in terms of the number of people it serves regularly.