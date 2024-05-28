ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anyirawase community break ground to construct nurses quarters

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
Social News Anyirawase community break ground to construct nurses quarters
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Under the leadership of Togbe Adai Kwasi Dzani VIII, the paramount chief of Awudome Anyirawase and president of the Awudome Traditional Council, residents of Awudome Anyirawase in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have raised one hundred and forty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 140,000.00) for the construction of a nurses' bungalow.

This effort aims to alleviate the housing challenges faced by the health staff at the Anyirawase CHPS compound.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place on May 15, 2024. The plan involves constructing a four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a chamber and hall to accommodate the nurses on the hospital grounds. The first phase will include building two fully detached chambers and halls for the staff. The project manager indicated that it is scheduled for completion in three months. Currently, the CHPS complex is staffed by seven nurses who live in rented apartments far from the facility, which only has one room for the midwife.

The community raised the funds through individual donations during this year's annual Norvisi Za event. Togbe Adai Kwasi Dzani acknowledged the government's effort in providing the facility to the community. However, he emphasized the community's initiative to build a bungalow to house the nurses, who currently face significant challenges due to their distance from the CHPS Compound.

"The government has granted us access to a CHPS Compound, but our nurses are suffering because they have nowhere to sleep. Some even travel from other towns to work, which isn't sustainable," said Togbe Adai Kwasi Dzani. "We discussed this issue among ourselves and with our citizens abroad, and everyone agreed that we should build a nurses' quarters."

Togbe revealed that although the project's actual cost is not yet confirmed, he remains optimistic that the funds currently available will be sufficient to complete the project by the end of the year. He also noted that no additional funding has been received from any agency or NGOs.

Madam Barbara Asabeah Kenson, the hospital's in-charge midwifery officer, expressed her gratitude for the community's efforts. She believes that the project will significantly improve access to high-quality medical care for the community and its surrounding villages. She also hoped that the health directorate would recognize their efforts and support the facility's growth in terms of the number of people it serves regularly.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse —...

3 hours ago

I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Amidu's false claims, demands apology I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Ami...

3 hours ago

'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens grill Carlos Ahenkorah for exaggerating cedi-dollar rate 'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens ‘grill’ Carlos Ahenkorah for ‘exaggeratin...

3 hours ago

Bawumia NPP is focusing on fourth industrial revolution — Bawumia

4 hours ago

3rd accuse in the case, Richard Jakpaleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: ‘I’ll be dishonest to help you implicate Ato Forson’ — Jakpa tel...

4 hours ago

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Godfred Dame hell-bent on incarcerating Ato Forson unjustly; his conduct has bee...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Ambulance Case: Sack AG if he refuses to resign — Prof. Appiagyei urges Akufo-A...

4 hours ago

Cheddar My 16 regional industrial revolution will create jobs, avenues to change Ghana's...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunting — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: ‘Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunti...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments — Court warns Ambulance case: ‘We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments’ — Court warns

Just in....
body-container-line