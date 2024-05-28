Hon. Alberto Tekyi honours fallen American heroes on Memorial Day

In a show of solidarity and respect, Hon. Dr. Alberto Tekyi, the former District Chief Executive of Wassa Amenfi in the Western Region of Ghana and proprietor of IBS Educational Complex, Asankrangwa joined multitudes of Americans in the nation's capital to commemorate Memorial Day on May 27, 2024.

Memorial Day, a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May, is a solemn occasion to honour the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to the United States Armed Forces.

The day's festivities began with a parade along Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th Street in Washington, D.C. The parade featured an array of participants, including serving military formations, veteran associations, high school cadets, and voluntary organizations.

Hon. Tekyi joined the throngs of Americans and tourists who lined the streets to witness the parade. He cheered on the participants as they marched amidst fanfare, dancing, acrobatics, and displays of patriotism. Miniature American flags were distributed throughout the crowd, and food vendors and other businesses offered refreshments and Souvenirs to the crowd.

The official ceremony included a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. President Joe Biden delivered a moving Memorial Day speech, honouring the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers throughout American history.

Hon. Tekyi's presence at this significant event underscored his deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by American service members. He expressed his gratitude to the fallen heroes and their families, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the nation's freedom and security.

The commemoration of Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the true cost of war and the importance of honouring those who have paid the ultimate price. Hon. Tekyi's participation in this event reflects his commitment to fostering international understanding and paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served their country with honour and distinction.