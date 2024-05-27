Patrick Yaw Boamah on course to retain Okaikwei Central seat for NPP — Global InfoAnalytics

A recent opinion poll conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics in selected constituencies in Greater Accra has revealed that incumbent MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah is well placed to retain his parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The poll, which sampled over 2,000 registered voters across four constituencies in the region from May 21-24, shows Mr. Boamah maintaining a strong lead in Okaikwei Central ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to the data, 50.5% of respondents in Okaikwei Central indicated they would vote for Mr. Boamah if elections were held today.

His nearest challenger, Baba Sadiq of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 36%.

Commenting on the poll, a 27-page report signed by head of Global InfoAnalytics, Mr. Mussa Dankwah noted “Analysis of the poll shows that in all the four BLUE constituencies, there is strong evidence from the data to suggest “skirt and blouse voting” tactical voting as all NPP candidates outperform their presidential candidate.”

In the 2020 elections, Mr. Omane Boamah received 27,935 votes, representing 59.6% of the total votes cast, against Abdul Rashid Musah of the National Democratic Congress, who received 18,922 votes, representing 40.4% of the votes cast.

He was first elected in 2012 and has since won the seat consecutively, giving him an unopposed run in the party's recent parliamentary primaries.