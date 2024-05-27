Digital innovation key to economic growth, job creation – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana’s comprehensive grasp of digital innovation in the country’s public sector space would engender the creation of jobs as a key driver of economic growth.

The President is convinced that, with digital transformation as key to unlocking new levels of efficiency, transparency and accountability within public institutions, leveraging digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and block chain, can streamline bureaucratic processes, and improve decision making and enhance the overall effectiveness of government operations.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 11th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards/Councils, Chief Directors, and Chief Executives of the Ghana Public Services held at the Rock City Hotel, Kwahu Nkwatia.

Ghana’s commitment to investing in digital infrastructure and connectivity to bridge the digital divide can empower Ghanaians to participate fully in the digital economy and reap the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution.

President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in his government’s unprecedented agenda of digitalising the business processes of the public services of Ghana, championed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Aside from Vice President Bawumia’s digitalisation efforts, President Akufo-Addo also applauded the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo Maafo, “for working with the Public Services Commission and other state agencies to digitalise the process such as the acquisition and renewal of passports, driving licenses, birth and death registrations, national identification cards and national health insurance cards.”

He described the flexibility, convenience and cost management benefits digitalisation brings to citizens as critical and enormous.

Hence, he charged public services organisations to improve their services through digital transformation to deliver unmatched customer experience to service users.

“It is the vision of my government to reposition Ghana's public sector to embrace this digital transformation for higher efficiency because this is one clear route through which our economy can become stronger and more robust,” he added.

“Two to three years ago, the coalition of external forces, in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, meant that our economy found itself in considerable difficulties.”

“We had to go to the International Monetary Fund to repair in the short term our public financing and restore our balance of payments while we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient developed Ghanaian economy,” the President explained.

Since then, the President said the country’s economy had turned the corner.

“By maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability and building the groundwork for faster and more inclusive growth, we are working to rebuild domestic and international investor confidence, once again, in the economy,” he continued.