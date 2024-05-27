NPP's achievements beyond comparison to NDC — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the massive achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over the past seven years.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer says it is like comparing night and day when put against what the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did while in office.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of the NPP USA Branch in Virginia on Saturday, May 25, Dr. Bawumia stated that the NPP has outperformed the NDC administration if they are used as the benchmark.

"The comparative performance [of what the NDC did while in office and that of the NPP] is practically like night and day. Of course, it is not everything we want to do that we have been able to do but it is true that if it is compared to them [NDC], we have done much more if they are the comparative metric for us," the vice president said.

He highlighted some of the NPP government's key achievements, including job creation.

The Akufo-Addo-led NPP government has created more jobs than any other government in the country's history.

“We have created over the last seven years 2.1 million jobs which have been well documented. 1.2 million jobs in the public sector and 975,000 jobs in the private sector with a crisis and even [amid] COVID, we were recruiting more nurses, in COVID, we did not lay off any public sector worker. We have created more jobs than any other government in the history of Ghana, no government has achieved the record of creating 2.1 million jobs in 7 years," Dr Bawumia remarked.