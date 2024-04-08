Stop discrimination against children with autism – Ms Thara Brigitte Mills

As the world marked International Autism Day, Ms. Thara Brigitte Mills, the founder of Mulan Neurodiversity School and Mulan Smart Educational Center, emphasized the importance of treating children living with Autism with the same care and understanding as any other child.

She called upon parents and society to recognize the potential of autistic individuals and provide them with the necessary support and love to lead fulfilling lives.

Ms. Mills explained that Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by a wide range of severity and long-term effects on communication, social development, and repetitive behavior patterns. While some autistic children may face challenges such as delayed language skills or difficulty with social interactions, many are capable of living normal lives.

Identifying early signs of autism, Ms. Mills highlighted behaviors such as repetitive movements, special interests, and delays in language, movement, or cognitive skills, which typically manifest in the first 1-2 years of life. She stressed the importance of early intervention, including parent-child interaction therapy and relationship development intervention, as well as giving children extra time and attention to process information.

Emphasizing the importance of positive reinforcement, Ms. Mills encouraged parents to praise their autistic children for even small accomplishments, as this can greatly boost their confidence and motivation. She urged everyone to advocate for inclusivity and support for autistic individuals, calling on the government to invest in programs and services to meet their needs.

Celebrating International Autism Day

World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated annually on April 2nd, aims to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder and promote acceptance and understanding of individuals with autism. Autism, a complex and lifelong condition, affects behavior, communication skills, interaction skills, and learning ability.

With one in 100 children affected by autism, according to the World Health Organization, it is crucial to provide the right care and support to improve their quality of life. World Autism Awareness Day serves as a reminder to recognize and celebrate the rights of people with autism, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives in an inclusive society.