Stop quoting me to seek political desires, juicy appointment from Bawumia — Martin Amidu warns Nana Akomea

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has warned the campaign vice chairman of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, to stop misquoting him for "selfish political desires" and a "juicy appointment" from NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Nana Akomeah in his rebuttal to NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey’s description of NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as disgrace to the north, quotted Mr. Amidu’s past comment in which he allegedly criticised former President John Mahama that his attitude is disgracing northerners.

In a response titled "Nana Akomea should be careful what he gets by quoting my previous interviews & articles", on February 23, Mr. Amidu slammed Mr. Akomea for taking his past comments out of context to just to attack opponents and gain favours from Dr. Bawumia.

"Nana Akomea cannot honestly quote what I said or wrote about John Mahama in 2015 as an answer to what Fiifi Kwetey, a non-northerner and junior in age to Mahamudu said about him except to deceive the unsuspecting electorate of an analogy, where none exits," said Mr. Amidu.

Mr. Amidu further accused Mr. Akomea of "corruptly and hypocritically hiding facts and evidence" in his use of past interviews.

He described the NPP campaign vice chairman's actions as "opportunistic" and mere attempts to secure a "juicy position" should Mr. Bawumia win the 2024 presidential election.

"In picking on me, Nana Akomea is corruptly and hypocritically hiding the facts and evidence from the electorate that Bugri Naabu was between 1996 and 2000 a card bearing and leading member of the NDC," noted the former Special Prosecutor.

Mr. Amidu has urged politicians to desist from misrepresenting his past comments, warning that he has privileged information from working with NPP government and could be "lethal" if provoked.