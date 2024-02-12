Modern Ghana logo
Your debts are forgiven; go to the bars henceforth with Ghana Cards — Ghana Drunkards Association to members

The Ghana Drunkards Association has agreed to forgive all debts owed by its 16.5 million members to drinking bars across the country.

"We have…decided to cancel all debts owed by members from 2022 to 2023 at the bar," said association president Moses Onyah in a statement.

However, Mr. Onyah added a condition to the debt relief: members must now present their national identification cards—Ghana Cards—when visiting drinking spots.

"We wish to urge all members to come along with their Ghana card when visiting the spot for easy assessments and evaluations," he stated.

The move comes amid price rises for locally brewed gin brands, such as Akpeteshie, Apio and others.

The association blamed new taxes on alcoholic beverages for necessitating cost increases of between 10% and 33% for products like akpeteshi and kraman kote.

