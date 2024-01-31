Modern Ghana logo
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be passed by Parliament as Easter gift to Ghanaians – Sam George

Headlines Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George
Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George

Lead advocate of Ghana’s anti-gay bill, Samuel Nartey George says he is confident that the bill will be passed by Parliament when the house resumes sitting this month.

Despite assurance from Speaker Alban Bagbin that the bill would be passed before the end of 2023, it did not happen as all considerations and amendments could not be completed before the house went on recess for the Christmas holidays.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday, January 31, Sam George indicated that the bill is primed to be passed as a gift by Parliament to Ghanaians before the Easter period.

“The Bill is going through literally the last stage before the third reading where amendments to the Bill either by committee members or sponsors in conjunction with sponsors and committee will be considered. Once they are concluded we then proceed to do the amendments on the floor.

“We believe that in the first session which will run from February 7 to sometime end of March or early April, I believe we should be able to pass the Bill before Easter. I think it’s something that should be an Easter gift from Parliament to Ghanaians. We will strive to work with the speaker and the committee’s chair to pass the Bill,” Sam George, also Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram assured.

Ghana’s anti-gay bill is in Parliament as the Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The bill seeks to criminalise the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
