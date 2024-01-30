Kumasi to get solar streetlight

The city of Kumasi will soon have an all-in-one self-cleansing solar streetlight to replace the hydroelectric streetlight.

The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who disclosed this at a stakeholder engagement meeting in Kumasi, said the total area earmarked for the initial installation of the streetlights is 69.8 kilometres, which spans from Manhyia North and Manhyia South in the Kumasi Metropolis to Tafo Municipality.

He explained that the all-in-one self-cleansing solar has a life span of ten years.

The Minister is optimistic that the installation of solar streetlights would curb the problem of cable theft, which has become a major challenge.

He said the all-in-one self-cleansing solar, which has a life span of ten years, was a nationwide project but would be piloted in Kumasi.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Samuel Pyne, said KMA was happy that Kumasi was chosen to pilot the project.

He described the project as timely, saying it would save the Assembly from spending huge sums of money to maintain streetlights, which is often occasioned by cable theft.

Commenting on the benefits of the project, the mayor said it would also improve security in the metropolis.

The Minister later handed over the sites to the Contractor at Dichemso in Manhyia South.