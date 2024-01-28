NPP Primaries: Let’s unite and support Bawumia to 'Break the 8' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has issued a call for unity among members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27.

In a statement, the president emphasised the importance of unity within the party to secure victory in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

He urged both winners and losers of the primaries to uphold the party's tradition and unite firmly behind the NPP's presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the significance of maintaining the party's tradition of solidarity, emphasising that unity is essential for achieving success in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence in the party's ability to "Break the Eight" and secure another resounding victory, thereby continuing the progress and prosperity agenda for the nation.

The president in a statement congratulated the winners of the primaries and called on the losers and their supporters to collaborate and work together towards winning power for the NPP in December.

He highlighted the importance of understanding that elections involve both winners and losers, and encouraged those who were unsuccessful to remain resilient, as victory could be achieved in future elections.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the elected parliamentary candidates, noting their blend of experience and youthfulness, and expressed confidence in their ability to secure a majority for the NPP in the ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He appealed to all party members to remain focused on the ultimate goal of returning an NPP presidential candidate to office on January 7, 2025.

—Classfmonline