FDA tells artisanal salt producers to regularise their operations

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed market surveillance conducted through a survey in 2023 revealed “major non-compliances” to the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) by stakeholders, particularly producers of unpackaged rock salt.

Hence, in pursuance of the provisions of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), and to ensure the Public is protected from Iodine Deficiency Disorders, the FDA is thus requiring that all stakeholders along the salt value chain, immediately regularise their operations with the Authority.

It reminded all stakeholders that “per Section 107 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), all saltmeant for human and animal consumption shall be iodised as prescribed by GS 154:2017; Spices and Condiments-Specification of Salt Fortified with Iodine,” while “Section 130 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), stipulates that all salt-producing / manufacturing facilities shall be licensed”.

The FDA further reminded that “it is also mandatory under Section 97 of Act 851 for all packaged salt to be registered before being put on the market or displayed or offered for sale,” while stressing that “Section 107(6)(c) of Act 851 prescribes that salt for industrial purposes should not be transported unless it is covered by a permit issued by the Authority”.

It reiterated that “the non-iodization of edible salt as required by law constitutes a major violation and is a major public health concern. Iron deficiency anemia can result in stillbirths, congenital defects, decreased cognitive capacity, infant mortality, delayed physical development, and goiter in both humans and animals”.

It therefore, notified all artisanal salt producer associations and artisanal salt producers, large-scale salt manufacturers, salt storage facility operators, salt transporters, and retailers are therefore being “to regularise their operations” with the Authority.

Source: classfmonline.com