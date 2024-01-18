Accra: Residents hit by months of water scarcity demand immediate restoration

Residents in parts of Accra, including Nyaniba Estate in Osu and Apaapa in La, are expressing concerns about the erratic water supply affecting their communities.

According to them, the situation has taken a toll on their livelihoods, as they are forced to buy water from tankers at high prices.

Some of the residents say the Ghana Water Company Limited failed to inform them of plans to cut the water supply for some time in certain communities.

“We have not had water supply for the past three months, and we used to depend on water tanker operators. However, recently, when you call them, they also complain that they don’t have water, and the price for one tanker is now expensive, selling for GH¢1,700, which we cannot afford. It is very pathetic, and we are appealing to the government to restore water supply,” lamented the queen mother of La.”

Meanwhile, Assembly Member for Labone Electoral Area, Aaron Akrong, wants the Ghana Water Company Limited to immediately fix the problem.

“I informed our MCE about the situation, and he asked me to see one of the GWCL engineers who ration the water within the area. What he told me was that they had a problem, but he did not specify the issue. We have been without water in parts of the municipality for over a month now, but thank God we had some water in the last three days.”

“GWCL says they have an issue with their lines, so we are appealing that they fix their lines because we cannot keep buying from the tankers due to their high cost.”

Chief Manager in Charge of Public Relations and Communications of the GWCL, Stanley Martey, says the situation persists because the pumps at the Weija treatment plant have broken down.

“The challenge we have in Weija now is that the pipes are broken. We are producing, but not at full capacity, so we have a challenge with the Western part of Accra.”

-citinewsroom