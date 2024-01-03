University of Ghana releases 2023/2024 undergraduate admission list

The University of Ghana (UG) has released the admission list for undergraduate programmes commencing the 2023/2024 academic year.

In a statement signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah, applicants have been advised to check their admission statuses online via the university's admissions portal at https://apply.ug.edu.gh/admissions/admissionstatus.

"The public is hereby informed that University of Ghana has released its undergraduate admissions for the 2023/2024 academic year," the statement reads.

Applicants are advised to carefully check the requirements and follow the instructions provided on the portal.

“Please note that you DO NOT qualify for any Undergraduate Degree Programme if you have a D7 in any of your Core subjects or Two (2) of your Electives,” it further noted.