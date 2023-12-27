He left an indelible mark — Church of Pentecost mourns late former Chairman Apostle Dr Ntumy

The Church of Pentecost is mourning the passing of its former Chairman Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy who died aged 78.

The church has issued an official statement praising his remarkable legacy.

In the press release, current General Secretary Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi confirmed Apostle Dr. Ntumy "peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early hours" of December 27 at age 78.

The statement described the late clergyman as "not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader" whose "commitment to the things of God was unparalleled."

Apostle Obuobi said Apostle Dr. Ntumy "left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him.”

The statement continues, “We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God's Word."

The General Secretary describes Apostle Dr. Ntumy's contributions to the church and community "significant" during his distinguished decades-long tenure.

Appealing for privacy and prayers for the bereaved family, Apostle Obuobi said "I kindly appeal for the utmost respect for the family as they endure this great loss."