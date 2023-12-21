Modern Ghana logo
21.12.2023 Social News

Teshie Mantse/Dzasetse demand retraction, apology from Adanse Newspaper over alleged misleading publication

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Teshie MantseDzasetse demand retraction, apology from Adanse Newspaper over alleged misleading publication
21.12.2023 LISTEN

The Paramount Chief of Teshie and President of Teshie Traditional Council Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III together with the Teshie Dzasetse Nii Kwaobotswe II, have expressed their displeasure at the conduct of the Editor of Adansie Newspaper Henry Ayi Addo over an alleged misleading publication.

The two gazetted Chiefs, through their lawyers, have demanded a retraction and an apology from the editor over recent news article published in the Tuesday, December 12, 2023 edition of the Adansie newspaper titled "NHC Finally Settles Teshie Long Standing Chieftaincy Dispute ...Call on Police to Restrain Gbetsoolo and Kwaobotswe of Teshie."

In a letter dated December 15, 2023 and signed by Christopher King lead counsel of Kings Law Consult it was revealed that the news article falsely claimed that the National House of Chiefs (NHC) has settled the longstanding chieftaincy dispute in Teshie and this has resulted in a call on the Ghana Police Service to restrain Gbetsoolo gh Nii Ashitey Akomfra III and Nii Kwaobotswe II.

According to the letter, the misleading headline and content of the article created a false narrative that could damage the reputation of the two esteemed leaders and disrupt the peace in the Teshie community.

The two are therefore demanding a retraction over what they described as false defamatory publication and further demand an unqualified apology within the next 7 days or they will be compelled to commence swift legal action against the editor of Adansie Newspaper to restore their tarnished reputation.

