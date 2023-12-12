ECG donates 200 motorcycles o Ghana Police Service to boost security

In a demonstration of corporate responsibility, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has generously contributed to national security by donating 200 fully equipped motorcycles to the Ghana Police Service.

The purpose of this donation is to enhance security measures during the festive Christmas season, as police personnel strive to safeguard lives and properties.

Inspector General of Police, IGP Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, expressed gratitude for ECG's gesture, emphasizing that this act symbolizes a promising new era of collaboration between government institutions and the Ghana Police Service. He believes that such partnerships will contribute to making Ghana a more peaceful and secure nation.

According to IGP Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, thr donation marks the beginning of a significant collaboration, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation between the police and ECG. He emphasized that the collective effort aims to maintain peace, order, and security in the country.

Highlighting the historic nature of this partnership, the IGP recognized the pivotal role played by the H.E Nana Akfuo Addo-led administration in supporting the Ghana Police Service. He credited the government's provision of resources as instrumental in improving the performance of the police force.

Keli Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of ECG, revealed that this donation aligns with the company's commitment to supporting the Ghana Police Service, especially during the upcoming Christmas festivities. He announced ECG's ambitious plan to donate an additional 800 motorcycles in batches, reaching a total of 1,000 motorcycles.

Gadzekpo took the opportunity to call on other cooperative organizations to follow ECG's example and collaborate with the Ghana Police Service, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in facilitating the commendable work of the police force.