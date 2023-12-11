Constituents of Abetifi expresses gratitude to MP for construction of ultra-modern police, taxi stations

11.12.2023 LISTEN

The people of Abetifi has expressed their profound gratitude to their Member of Parliament, Hon. Bryan Acheampong for his developmental drive in the constituency.

The Abetifi constituency continue to benefit from infrastructure projects critical for their socio economic growth and development.

The provision of these projects cut across sectors and communities within the constituency.

The MP Who is also Minister for Food and Agricualture latest addition to his works has been the construction of an Altra Modern Police Station and a Lorry station to serve the people of Abetifi and its environ.

The two projects solely funded by the MP will augment the security arrangements and also help the people to have easy access to transport.

Stakeholders and citizens were very grateful for the kind gesture to enhance economic activities in a safe environment.

The construction of a Communinty Centre, Durbar Grounds, schools, General support for the people, Constituency Executives on monthly payroll and other social needs of the aged are greatly acknowledged by the people.