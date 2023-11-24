Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana to have fully-fledged open university campuses in September next year — Dr. Adutwum

Education Ghana to have fully-fledged open university campuses in September next year— Dr. Adutwum
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, says the country is set to have fully-fledged operationalised open university campuses in September next year.

The Minister said prospective students could take up online courses from the comfort of their homes or visit the campuses for research.

Dr Adutwum disclosed this at the closing of a weeklong 2023 National Education Week held in Accra.

The weeklong event provided a platform for stakeholders in the education sector to meet and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Dr Adutwum noted that the initiative was part of reforms and innovations the government was undertaking to ensure that the education sector was modernised.

He said with the open university the majority of the work would be done online.

He said that a full online university would enure to the benefit of society and meet the needs of contemporary education.

“The Covid-19 pandemic that hit us provided us with great lessons on virtual learning. It shows that online learning was a fruitful model of education,” he added.

The Minister said the Ministry was working with a UK University, which was providing technical support on the project.

He said the Ministry was also putting up virtual high schools where students could enroll for virtual classes.

“There are several high schools around the world that are virtual, they are online. We are also building virtual high schools that will serve as an opportunity for people to advance themselves while they work,” he said.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

If you claim you've your own vision why not use it to help Akufo-Addo address the current economic mess — Kumchacha quizzes Bawumia If you claim you've your own vision why not use it to help Akufo-Addo address th...

2 hours ago

Telcos pay GHC6.07 billion tax, remittance to government in 2022 Telcos pay GHC6.07 billion tax, remittance to government in 2022

2 hours ago

Torentco lacks financial capacity, credibility to takeover TOR – Godfred Dame Torentco lacks financial capacity, credibility to takeover TOR – Godfred Dame

2 hours ago

Were already experiencing 24 hour economy due to the intelligence of Bawumia – NPP MPs We’re already experiencing 24 hour economy due to the intelligence of Bawumia – ...

2 hours ago

My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leadership – Dr Sam Ankrah My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leaders...

2 hours ago

Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP reveals Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP revea...

3 hours ago

The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective action – Asantehene The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective acti...

3 hours ago

Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah Covid levy: Gov’t doesn’t do ‘sika gari’; if you enjoyed free water, electricity...

3 hours ago

Somalia. By AFP Somalia joins East Africa trade bloc in 'milestone'

3 hours ago

REUTERS REUTERS TV Hamas releases first group of hostages under Gaza ceasefire deal

Just in....
body-container-line