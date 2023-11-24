Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, says the country is set to have fully-fledged operationalised open university campuses in September next year.

The Minister said prospective students could take up online courses from the comfort of their homes or visit the campuses for research.

Dr Adutwum disclosed this at the closing of a weeklong 2023 National Education Week held in Accra.

The weeklong event provided a platform for stakeholders in the education sector to meet and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Dr Adutwum noted that the initiative was part of reforms and innovations the government was undertaking to ensure that the education sector was modernised.

He said with the open university the majority of the work would be done online.

He said that a full online university would enure to the benefit of society and meet the needs of contemporary education.

“The Covid-19 pandemic that hit us provided us with great lessons on virtual learning. It shows that online learning was a fruitful model of education,” he added.

The Minister said the Ministry was working with a UK University, which was providing technical support on the project.

He said the Ministry was also putting up virtual high schools where students could enroll for virtual classes.

“There are several high schools around the world that are virtual, they are online. We are also building virtual high schools that will serve as an opportunity for people to advance themselves while they work,” he said.

GNA