Majority of businesses, homes affected by Akosombo flood disaster weren't insured — Mepe Development Association 

The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has disclosed that majority of the businesses and homes that were affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dan were not insured.

The MDA bemoans the low level of Ghana's insurance penetration rate of about 1.16 per cent with over 24 million Ghanaians not covered by any form of insurance.

A Public Relations Officer of the MDA, Romeo Adzah, made the disclosure when he received relief items from Ghana’s insurance stakeholders at a short ceremony in Accra on behalf of Mepe and other affected communities of the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.

“Insurance companies would have been paying claims to the affected persons if they had insured their businesses and homes. This would have gone a long way to alleviating their plight even as the government and the VRA also take responsibility in addressing their concerns,” he said.

Mr. Adzah called on the National Insurance Commission (NIC), the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) and other stakeholders in the insurance industry to ramp up efforts in creating awareness about insurance and its benefits to the citizenry and the country.

He thanked the insurance stakeholders for their kind gesture and assured them the relief items would be fairly distributed to the affected communities.

“The MDA has formed a Central Committee in the wake of the disaster, drawing representation from the youth, the disabled, pensioners, women, churches and other stakeholders to ensure the even distribution of all relief items to the displaced persons. Have our assurance that the items received will be fairly distributed to the affected communities,” he said.

The donated items, worth over GHC 200,000, include 250 mattresses, 1,000 bags of sachet water, 50 cartons of sanitary pads, 300 3kg Burner cylinders, 200 mosquito nets and some used clothing from staff of member companies.

The contributions came from the NIC, GIA, Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) and the Ecowas Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

This gesture was part of the industry’s contribution to ameliorating the plight of persons affected by the unfortunate incident in Mepe and its environs in the Volta Region.

The donation took place at the National Insurance Commission premises in Accra on 6th November 2023. It was a response to a request from the Mepe Development Association for contributions to alleviate the suffering of flood victims in the area.

Presenting the items on behalf of the acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Kofi Andoh, the Head of Reinsurance at the NIC, Mrs. Esther Armah said the donation by the insurance industry stakeholders forms part of its corporate social responsibility in supporting the displaced persons.

“We are deeply saddened by the plight of our fellow Ghanaians who have been affected by this unfortunate incident. As a responsible corporate entity, we felt obliged to support them in this difficult times. We hope that our donation will help alleviate some of their suffering and bring comfort and relief to the affected families, assisting them in rebuilding their lives,” she said.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Seth Aklatsi, President of the GIA; Mr. Shaibu Ali, President-IBAG; Solomon Lartey, President-CIIG, Mr. Mawuli Zogbenu, PRO-NIC; Tawiah Ben Amed, CEO-Salam Life; Vincent Sali- Dorkpor, Founder-Visal Insurance Brokers; Stephen Kwarteng-Yeboah, Managing Director-Olea M&G Insurance Brokers Limited; Lawrence Daniel, PRO-CIIG and other members of staff of NIC.