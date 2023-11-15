9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa Innovation & Excellences Awards 2024

Accra, Ghana Get ready to mark your calendars as the 9th Edition of the Connected Banking Summit- West Africa is set to take Accra, Ghana on February 21st, 2024. This highly anticipated summit promises two days of unprecedented insights, discussions, and networking opportunities, bringing together global executives, industry experts, and visionary leaders from the BFSI sector. The Connected Banking Summit has garnered a reputation for championing forward-thinking banking models, with a focus on accelerating digital transformation, ensuring impeccable customer experiences, upholding regulatory compliance, and maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

The summit will also feature the prestigious Innovation and Excellence Awards, providing a platform for leaders and experts from diverse sectors within the region to engage in insightful discussions. Attendees will include representatives from banks, insurance companies, FinTechs, TechFins, digital and neo-banks, non-banking financial organizations, cooperatives, investment funds, and asset management companies. Together, they will explore the transformative potential of integrated solutions in shaping the future of the banking landscape.

Organized by the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA), the Connected Banking Summit 2024, formerly known as Africa's Digital Banking Summit, is all set for its 9th Edition in West Africa, under the theme "Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation."

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

- Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

- Dr. Olorunsola E. Olowofeso, The Director General, West African Monetary Institute (WAMI)

- Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director, FBN Bank Ghana

- Abena Amoah, Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange

- Bernard Gyebi, Managing Director, Prudential Bank Limited

- Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

- Kwame Oppong, Director Fintech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana

- Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director, Retail and Digital Banking, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc

- George Mensah, Director Technology, Consolidated Bank Ghana

- Martin Kwame Awagah, President, Ghana Fintech & Payment association

- Abdoul Aziz Faye Group CIO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

- Kwasi Akyeampong Chief Transformation Officer, Fidelity Bank Ghana

- Samuel Dakurah Chief Information Officer, First National Bank

- Dr. Philip Oti - Mensah Executive Director, OmniBSIC Bank

Supporting partners for the summit include:

- Bank of Ghana (BOG)

- Ghana Fintech and Payments Association (GFPA)

- West African Monetary Institute (WAMI)

- Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

-Fintrak software

- ITSS Global

-Veritas Technologies

The 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa promises to be a pivotal event shaping the future of the financial services industry. To learn more about the summit, please visit the official website at https://connected-banking.com/summit/wa/ or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/connectedbanking

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Mohammed Thoufiq

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 20 3808 8625