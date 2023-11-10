Galamsey: Our rivers now look like thick cocoa drink we used to do in boarding school; it’s sad – Sophia Akuffo

10.11.2023 LISTEN

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has lamented the level of devastation caused by illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

In an interview, she said river bodies in the country have been destroyed to the extent that the rivers remind her of cocoa drinks she used to make back in boarding school with milo and milk.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Sophia Akuffo said she wonders what will be left for future generation after the destruction of water bodies, forests, and lands through galamsey.

"The water is getting thicker and thicker. They look like some of the cocoa drinks we used to make in boarding school about eight spoons on milo and then you add

“Sometimes I watch things on the TV and I ask are we even thinking about our grandchildren?” the former Chief Justice asked in the interview.

Illegal mining has been a menace for years and continues to be an albatross on the neck of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although several task forces have been set up since President Akufo-Addo assumed power, the fight against galamsey has not been successful.

Some officials of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as Civil Society Organisation players share the view that the fight against galamsey has failed because top government officials are neck-deep in it.

This is also contained in the report by Prof. Frimpong Boateng, who served as the Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).