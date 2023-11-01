E/R: Dorm chief urges youth to quit smoking and show respect to elderly

Modern Ghana logo
Nene Bediako Baah Muala, the Divisional Chief of Dorm, has urged the youth of Kpongunor and Kroboland to show great respect to their parents and the elderly.

He was speaking at the recently ended Ngmayem Festival Mini Durbar in Kpongunor, which was organised by the Dorm Division in the Eastern Region.

“Some time ago, at our youthful age, we showed maximum respect to our parents, the elderly and anyone we came across, and with that, our lives have been prosperous,” he said.

“This is why some of us are now in high positions as chiefs,” he said.

He expressed worry that currently the youth were imitating all attitudes and lifestyles for positive or negative reasons and encouraged them to try and leave good footprints so that they would also be recognised in the future.

He also cautioned motorcyclists against showing disrespect to others by persistently modifying their exhaust pipes to generate excessive noise.

The chief stressed the importance of leaving a legacy of a better tradition and culture of respect for the elderly so that coming generations would likewise go down the same route.

GNA

