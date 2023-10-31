Modern Ghana logo
#OccupyJulorbiHouse: We’ll pursue legal action against Ghana Police over day 1 brutality — Organizers

Organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests have announced plans to take legal action against the Ghana Police Service over alleged brutality against protesters during a demonstration last month.

In a press statement released on Monday, October 30, Democracy Hub, the group coordinating the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, expressed unhappiness with the Inspector General of Police's recent comments not being given evidence of police violence.

"We would like to put on record that, despite his comments to the contrary, the IGP in fact received direct accounts of the brutality meted out to the protestors," said a portion of the statement.

The group accused the police chief of pushing a "dismissive stance" that refuses to acknowledge the "live experiences of pain and brutality suffered by peaceful demonstrators."

Democracy Hub maintains it presented the IGP with eyewitness reports and video evidence showing officers using excessive force such as confiscation of phones to hide their abuse.

However, the group noted that the police have failed to properly investigate the misconduct allegations or ensure accountability, betraying a lack of commitment "to uncovering the truth and procuring justice."

"In light of the above, we have resolved to initiate immediate legal action against the Ghana Police Service in connection with the violation of our constitutional rights to assembly, freedom from torture and inhumane treatment,” the group announced.

They called on supporters to join the next demonstration, #OccupyJulorbiHouse 2.0 in December, to amplify calls for reform and an end to “abuse of power and injustice.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

