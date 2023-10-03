Modern Ghana logo
Ghana's quest to revolutionize industrial sector will be fruitless without STEM education — Dr Adutwum

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum says Ghana's quest to revolutionize its industrial sector will be a fruitless move without a strong foundation in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics STEM education in the country.

"You can only build industries with a strong foundation of STEM education that is when you will have a robust economic system.

"We have examples of countries such as South Korea, Vietnam among others who have done it and have succeeded so I do not see why Ghana cannot do it," he stated.

The Minister who doubled as a Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency observed that pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is the right way to go as a country to be competitive globally.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said this while delivering his keynote address at the second edition of the STEM Promotion Road Show held on the campus of Abomosu STEM School on Monday, October 2, 2023 in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

He emphasized that the fourth industrial revolution required a science-based education system to prepare learners to catch up with the fast-paced technological advancement driving global economies.

He assured the public that Government is ready and will put in the right investment in STEM education for the training of Ghanaian youth

