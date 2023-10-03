New Ghana School of Law SRC Executives sworn-in

In an event held on the 28th of September 2023, students of Ghana School of Law(GSL), witnessed the official handing over ceremony of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the Auditorium of the Accra Main campus.

The occasion marked the transition of power as the new SRC Executives took over from the Odupong led-administration.

The ceremony embodies the democratic principles that the GSL seeks to instil in its students. It also serves as a testament to the institution's commitment to nurturing future legal professionals who are not only academically proficient but also socially conscious leaders.

The outgoing SRC Executives, led by the President, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, were applauded for their dedication, commitment, and the positive changes they brought to the school during their tenure.

Their achievements included the implementation of various student-centered initiatives, such as the Follow Who Know Road academic series, GLS Volunteers, the digitization of the Ghana School of Law student online journal, enhancement of the SRC Scholarship Scheme, provision of internet infrastructure for students, initiation of the Kumasi Campus Student Clinic, among many others.

As the Odupong led-administration stepped down, they expressed gratitude for the support they received throughout their tenure from the entire student body and the Management of GSL and wished the incoming Executive Council success in their future endeavors. President Odupong emphasized the importance of unity and continuity, urging the new administration to build upon the foundation laid by their predecessors.

Amidst applause, the Chief Justice of the SRC, Kofi Ampaw, swore in the newly elected three Vice Presidents from the respective campuses; Agyemang Duah Benjamin(GreenHill Campus), Sarah Maanaa Ansah(UPSA Campus), Danielle Ellemawusi Danso (Kumasi Campus) followed by the newly elected President, Gertrude Emefa Donkor. The new President then swore in the newly elected General Secretary, Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey, the Treasurer, Joshua Yirenkyi-Smart, Opoku and the Organizing Secretary, Maamah Amin Oteng.

The new Executive Council members in taking their oath of office vowed to represent the student body with integrity, dedication, and transparency. They pledged to work tirelessly to address the concerns and aspirations of their fellow students, ensuring a conducive learning environment and fostering a vibrant campus community.

In her inaugural address, the President of the SRC, Miss Gertrude Emefa Donkor, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve her fellow students. Miss Emefa emphasized the importance of collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation in shaping a progressive educational experience at the Ghana School of Law.

Miss Emefa also pledged to foster a robust dialogue between students and Management, encouraging the exchange of ideas and the pursuit of excellence in legal education. She particularly commended the Director of the Ghana School of Law, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong and the entire management for always prioritizing the needs of the students. In her words, “I firmly believe that through unity and collaboration, we can overcome any hurdle on our path towards a brighter future. I am even more convinced of our ability to confront any challenge because we are very fortunate to have a selfless, compassionate and forward-looking management whose, love and dedication towards the student body is unwavering.”

Miss Emefa takes over as the first elected female SRC President following her victory at an election that was held from the 7th to 9th June 2023.

Gertrude Emefa Donkor pulled 698 votes representing 46.63 % of the total valid votes cast, beating Emily A.A Mensah, Sixtus Dong Ullo, Chief Faruk Mayonga and Michael Osei-Koranteng who pulled 452 representing 30.19%, 195 representing 13.03%, 102 representing 6.81 and 50 representing 3.34 votes respectively.

The Director of the Ghana School of law, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong who graced the ceremony with his presence noted with delight the cordial relationship that has existed between the school management and the SRC, and further expressed his readiness to work with the newly elected female president. The Director encouraged students to continue to take their academics seriously and never lose sight of their primary aim of coming to the Law school.

Meanwhile, Mr Ato Nkrumah Amoah of the UPSA Campus has been elected as the Speaker of the SRC Congress, taking over from Honorable Charles Akoto Lamptey, in an election held during the first Congress sitting, on the same day of the handing over ceremony.

With the support and active participation of the student body, Management, and staff, the newly sworn-in Executive Council is poised to embark on a journey of service, innovation, and positive change. As they embrace their roles, they carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire GSL community, promising to uphold the values of the institution and contribute to the growth and development of legal education in Ghana.