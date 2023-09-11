Tema fish market hall renovated

The Fish Market Hall at the Tema Fishing Harbour has undergone renovations thanks to a three million Ghanaian cedi investment from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The GPHA's attempts to fulfil its mandate of providing appropriate, secure, and hygienic facilities for fishing vessels and fish handling activities included the renovation, which took seven months to complete.

At the reopening of the renovated fish hall, Mr Kwabena Asamoah, General Manager of the Tema Fishing Harbour, stated that the GPHA's investment was in keeping with its goal to make sure that fish delivered to the harbour were handled in a hygienic and conducive manner.

Prior to the refurbishment, the fish market, which was built many years ago, had become quite run-down, according to Mr Asamoah, who also noted that anytime it rained, the roof badly leaked, making the hall extremely filthy.

He added that "in fact, we used 0.8mm aluminium roofing sheet, which is very difficult to find on the market, and that prolonged the project a little bit." Management decided that it would be prudent to invest some money into it by refurbishing the entire market to raise its grade.

The operations manager at the Tema Fishing Harbour, Ms Adlina Amoyaw, stated that her organisation would make sure that the rules and regulations governing the use of the facility were followed. She also mentioned that a task force made up of executives from the fishing community had been established, and they would be in contact with the operations unit and the security division.

The Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association's Tema President, Mr. Joe Kramo, underlined the organization's commitment to playing its role effectively to guarantee that the operations of its members were in line with what the GPHA expected.

He promised that they would do a complete cleaning after the day's work was done to make sure the area was ready for both fish business and tourist traffic.

