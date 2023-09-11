Gov’t will continue to strengthen TVET education – Akufo-Addo

11.09.2023 LISTEN

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated government's resolve to strengthen Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

He said TVET played a pivotal role in national development by equipping individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and competencies to enable them, participate effectively in national development agenda.

There had, therefore, been a paradigm shift in the approach to TVET by the government through the review of the curriculum, provision of state-of-the-art infrastructure, strengthening industry collaboration, and quality assurance at shaping the public perception and mindset about TVET.

The President stated these, in an address read for him by Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, at the centenary anniversary celebration of the College of Technical Education at Asante Mampong.

The anniversary was on the theme: “the role of technical and vocational education and training in the national development agenda.”

President Akufo-Addo, said the government had over the past few years endeavoured to position TVET efficiently in the changing world of work, adding that, the government was gradually winning the battle against challenges posed by TVET.

He cited the cases of Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan as successes of TVET and said Ghana could chalk similar feats by adopting the model of the Asian tigers.

The President said TVET was the surest way to address the current unemployment situation in the country, hence the need to give it prominence in education and training.

He announced the construction of a 3,500-capacity auditorium project for the college to serve as a legacy for the school.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, paramount chief of Asante Mampong traditional area, called on the government to consider establishing an autonomous university for the traditional area.

He said the government could leverage the existence of several tertiary educational institutions in the area to establish one fully fledged university to help propel the speedy development of the area.

GNA