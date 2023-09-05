Don’t ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to Universities

05.09.2023 LISTEN

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has kicked against the banning of traditional rites and other activities of groups in the various Universities.

According to NUGS President Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel, the right approach is for University authorities to streamline the activities of these school groups.

The suggestion comes after the death of the Chief Priest of Opoku Ware Hall at the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training (AAMUSTED), Prosper Owusu.

He died from burns he sustained after he caught fire while performing some rites.

Amid calls for the banning of activities of groups in the various universities, NUGS President Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel says his outfit holds a contrary view.

“If you look at some of our big universities like KNUST, the authorities have abolished jama and traditional rites on various campuses. But I can’t advocate that all these activities must be abolished totally because schooling is not only about learning. It is through some of these activities that some students build connections with others, and also build their social currency.

“What I will rather advocate is for school authorities to put in place measures to streamline some of these activities so that they don’t end in death or have dire consequences moving forward,” NUGS President Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel said in an interview with Kasapa FM.

Meanwhile, NUGS has described the death of the chief priest as unfortunate and prays nothing of that happens again.