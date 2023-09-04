Cyber Security Authority launches NCSAM 2023 to promote culture of digital safety

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is gearing up for the 2023 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) following the launch of the month-long event.

The 2023 NCSAM launched on Sunday, September 3, at the Ministry of Information Conference Room will focus on promoting a culture of digital safety among Ghanaian citizenry.

October every year has been designated as cybersecurity awareness month in Ghana and in most parts of the world to raise awareness about digital security with information to empower people to protect their personal data from digital forms of crime in view of the ever-evolving global digital trends.

Ghana started NCSAM in 2017 with the establishment of the National Cyber Security Week which subsequently evolved into a month-long event under the auspices of the then National Cyber Security Secretariat.

According to the Groupe Special Mobile Association (GSMA) Mobile Connectivity Index (MCI) 2023 report, Ghana is ranked 4th in Africa with a score of 51.4% depicting significant progress in connectivity over the past five years.

In the same report, Ghana had a score of 86.69% in Online Security (a key dimension of the index) consistent with the country’s score on the ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI).

Ghana's internet penetration rate i.e., internet users in 2023 stands at 23.05 million representing 68.2% of the total population. Out of this, 6.6 million (19.5%) are active social media users contributing to the country's 13th rank on the list of countries that spend considerable time on the internet.

Speaking at the launch of NCSAM 2023, the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako urged all stakeholders to participate fully in the events planned for NCSAM 2023 for an effective outcome.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako

He further called on the private sector, churches, schools, Civil Society Organisations, and the entire public to use the period to educate their members on cybersecurity.

“The media is also respectfully encouraged to support in this agenda. The Authority looks up to you, the media, to educate your listeners and the public about the need to be cybersecurity conscious because the criminals are a step ahead and we all need to be on our guard.

“The CSA team is available to work with all stakeholders who will need assistance and guidance with respect to creating awareness on cybersecurity this October and subsequently,” Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako assured.

Delivering a keynote address at the launch, Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng who is the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, representing Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful charged the media to get involved to educate the public on promoting a culture of digital safety.

“We expect the media launch to create awareness about the importance of digital safety in the digital world by highlighting the potential risks and vulnerabilities associated with the cyber landscape, educate the public on best practices and guidelines for digital safety, engage stakeholders to intensify their efforts in spearheading a safer digital environment.

“Friends from the media, we further expect the launch to encourage cross-sector collaboration to maximise the impact of digital safety ahead of NCSAM 2023 as well as amplify public advocacy within cyberspace,” Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng shared.

The Deputy Minister further indicated that the theme for this year’s edition: ‘Promoting a Culture of Digital Safety’ could not have come at a better time than now as it highlights the importance of cultivating a collective mindset and behaviour that values and promotes responsible online practices, cybersecurity awareness, and the protection of personal information.

Activities planned for NCSAM 2023:

In October, the Cyber Security Authority will have a programme on the impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security with an overall objective of assessing the impact of disinformation on electoral integrity in Ghana and Africa.

There will be a workshop developed for Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) Protection with a focus on achieving a collaborative engagement with Points of Contact of CII Owners under each designated CII Sector whilst creating awareness on the protection of CII and implications of noncompliance as well as a Joint Cybersecurity Committee (JCC) sensitisation to ensure a heightened awareness on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues among JCC member institutions.

These engagements according to the Cyber Security Authority are to fulfil the decision taken in the 3rd meeting of the JCC requiring member institutions to organise cybersecurity awareness sessions in October.