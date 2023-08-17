ModernGhana logo
Professor Gyampo elected UTAG-UG President

A professor at the political science department of the University of Ghana Ransford Gyampo has been elected President of the University of Ghana (UG) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

He was elected with 93.3 percent of the total valid votes cast.

“In the driving seat myself, I'll champion the interest of my people forcefully and proactively. I lost some friends as General Secretary and I do not mind losing more as I fight harder for the University Teacher in my capacity as President,” he said in a message.

He added “It won't be out of malice or hatred for any regime. It would be just for the advancement of the interest of my people.

“Thanks to you all for the well wishes; thanks to all my colleague lecturers for the confidence they have shown in me and thanks to my students who were relentless in their support for me.”

