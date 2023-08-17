ModernGhana logo
Man allegedly pees for over 8 minutes straight to set new world record

Man allegedly pees for over 8 minutes straight to set new world record
A British man has purportedly set a new world record for the longest continuous urination, after peeing for over 8 minutes.

According to a tweet on Wednesday, August 16, by the account History Vids, Andrew Stanton peed for a remarkable 508 seconds (nearly 8.5 minutes) in 2018 in the United Kingdom.

"The world record for the longest pee of 508 seconds, lasting nearly 8.5 minutes, was achieved by a man named Andrew Stanton in 2018. This remarkable feat took place in the United Kingdom," the tweet stated.

While this may seem an unusual record to some, the account noted that such records can occasionally result from unique physiological factors.

If officially confirmed, Stanton's alleged 8-minute nonstop pee would be far beyond the capabilities of an average human bladder which can hold up to 600ml of urine.

However, medical experts note people should not attempt to hold their urine for prolonged periods as it can cause health complications.

