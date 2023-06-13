ModernGhana logo
“Pale Blue Dot”: A rare photo of Earth captured from a record 6 billion kilometre distance

In 1990, NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft captured an iconic image of Earth from a record distance of about 6 billion kilometers away.

The resulting photograph, known as the "Pale Blue Dot," gave humanity a humbling glimpse of our tiny world suspended in the vastness of space.

The photo was taken at the request of famous astronomer Carl Sagan, who was moved by its powerful symbolism, according to historical insights Twitter account, Historic Vids.

"Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us," Sagan remarked. "On it, everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives,” stated the legendary scientist.

The Pale Blue Dot is a sobering reminder of our shared fragility and humanity, Sagan noted.

"There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world," he said.

Sagan implored people to cherish the "pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known."

At a time when the world faces myriad challenges and divisions, his message of unity and stewardship rings as true as ever.

"To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot," Sagan wrote.

Evidenced by comments shared under the tweet on Saturday, June 10, though nearly 25 years later, Sagan's timeless message serves as an inspiration and call to arms to build a better future on this, planet Earth.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
