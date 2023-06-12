Green Ghana Day: Sunyani West MCE urge residents to embrace Green Ghana Project

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum, the Chief Executive for Sunyani West Municipality has urged residents in the area and the entire citizenry to embrace the Green Ghana Project initiated by government aimed at restoring the Country’s depleted forest.

This year’s celebration marks the third edition of the Green Ghana Day which was celebrated under the theme "Our Forests, Our Health”.

Speaking about the tree planting exercise the MCE said that the Green Ghana project is committed to helping deal with the effects of climate change and to take necessary actions to protect against environmental destruction.

Mr. Kusi Boadum indicated that trees are essential in the daily lives of humans, hence the need for all to participate to ensure that trees are planted, nurtured and make sure it grows to enhance the move to reclaim degraded lands. He disclosed that there are over 1,250 species of trees to be planted in the Municipality.

The trees were planted at the Municipal Assembly block, the Agenda III hospital site, around Odomase AstroTurf and other principal areas in the Municipality.

Earlier, the MCE joined staff of the Sunyani District Forestry Commission to observe the day at the Morton Forest at Chiraa-Tetehkrom. The Morton Forest currently boost of about 503,320 different species and a target of 160,000 to be planted this year.

Mr. Francis Brobbey, Sunyani District Manager of the Forestry Commission urged residents to actively participate in the national tree planting exercise.

He said free seedlings are available at the offices of the Forest Commission to facilitate participation for all those eager to contribute to the reforestation efforts.