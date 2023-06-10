Gov’t cannot instruct me to go after anyone; I’m not here to fight for anyone – Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has rubbished the allegation that some political actors are behind the arrest of former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

According to him, no government official can interfere in his work or use him as a pawn to settle personal scores.

“The government of the day cannot instruct me to go after people. Nobody can use me to settle scores with another.

“If you have your fight in court with someone, that's your own problem.

“The OSP does not settle scores on behalf of people,” Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng said in an interview with Joy News on Saturday, June 10.

The Special Prosecutor has been criticised in the past week after Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng revealed that he was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on May 16 when he honoured an invitation from the office.

Speaking to Joys News on Thursday night, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng disclosed that he was only told that his arrest was in relation to an investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

With no charges leveled against him, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng who chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) opined that he feels victimised.

In reaction, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng said that is never the intention of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He said the OSP is only focused on executing its mandate for the people of Ghana and will not act in any way that will damage the reputation of any person of interest.

He stressed that his office is targeting all persons who served on the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining citing several serious allegations against the work of the committee.