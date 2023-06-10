I’m going after every person who was an officer of IMCIM – Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has denied the allegation that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is victimising former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng on Thursday revealed that he was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on May 16 when he honoured an invitation by the Special Prosecutor.

Since the widespread of his arrest in the media, the Special Prosecutor has been criticised and accused by many of vilifying the renowned Ghanaian surgeon.

Speaking to Joy News on the New File programme on Saturday, June 10, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng explained that it is not only Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng who is being investigated.

According to him, his office has targeted every person who was an officer of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Mr. Agyebeng insists that the ongoing investigation of corruption and corruption-related activities is necessary because allegations against the IMCIM before his office are very disturbing.

“Every person who was an officer of this committee is my target. You cannot cloak yourself in immunity.

“Everyone is fair game for us while the investigation is live,” Kissi Agyebeng shared.

The Special Prosecutor further noted that his Office is careful and treats people with civility in order not to stigmatise the reputation of persons of interest.