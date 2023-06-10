There is no vicarious commission of a crime, if so investigate Akufo-Addo as well — Inusah Fuseini on arrest of Prof. Frimpong

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Inusah Fuseini has said there is no vicarious commission of a crime in the country.

To that end, he said, Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng cannot be held liable for the actions of his officers who were allegedly involved in illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey) when he was in office.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday, June 10, he stated that if the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) found it necessary to arrest Prof Frimpong-Boateng for actions taken by his offers, then the President who also appointed him should be investigated as well.

“Article 58 does not take responsibility from the president,” the former Tamale Central lawmaker said.

“There is no vicarious commission of a crime,” he further stated.

He added “Akuffo-Addo ought to be investigated [because] Frimpong-Boateng’s mandate springs from the mandate of the President….”

Prof Frimpong-Boateng who is also a renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was also arrested for alleged involvement in the missing of some 500 excavators and the involvement Symphony Limited, the company owned by his son, in illegal mining.

He was immediately granted bail of GH¢2 million.

—3news.com