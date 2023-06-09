ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans Ltd plant trees at Dunkwa Senior High Technical School

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Friday, June 9 commemorated the 2023 Green Ghana Day.

The Savings and Loans company was at Dunkwa Senior High Technical School today and planted over 150 seedlings to complement to help protect the environment and preserve forests.

Seedlings planted during the exercise include Casia, Orange, Rain Tree and Toningii.

The tree planting at Dunkwa Senior High Technical School was spearheaded by Mr. Samuel Odame, Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans in Bekwai.

He was joined by Dunkwa Branch Manager Graham Kyei Kwakye.

Area Manager Mr. Samuel Odame said the tree planting is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans to protect the environment in areas where the company operates.

He said the company believes that the gesture will go a long way to vegetate and prolong the existence of mankind and all living organisms on Earth.

Richard Nartey, the CSR/Climate Change Manager stated, “Our tree planting aims to combat desertification, check global warming and contribute to environmental sustainability."

The tree planting exercise at Dunkwa Senior High Technical School was supervised by Mr. Christian Duodu from the Forestry Commission.

Acknowledging the importance of trees, the headmistress of Dunkwa Senior High Technical School, Mrs. Patience Larko Lartey, and the head of the agric department of the school, George Anane Coleman led students to participate in the exercise.

Sharing a few words, the headmistress thanked ASA Savings and Loans for contributing to protecting the environment by planting trees.

She emphasised the importance of tree planting to human life while indicating that when the last tree dies the last man dies.

ASA Savings and Loans, the company’s goal is set to plant 2,000 trees in various parts of the country before the end of the year.

