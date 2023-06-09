Tijjaniya Muslims Movement inspects work at Asokore University College

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), has challenged other religious organizations to collaborate on initiatives that will benefit society at large and the Tijjaniya as a Sufi Order in particular, the whole Muslim community, and the nation as a whole.

Alhaji Khuzaima said there are actually five Tijjaniya institutions or organizations with official recognition from the government, diplomatic missions, donors, and development-focused organizations in Ghana and abroad.

Unfortunately, we are fighting for acceptance and popularity because we are on the verge of forgetting the sect's fundamental beliefs, principles, and values, as well as its key goals for founding and managing institutions and organizations, he said.

Alhaji Khuzaima stated during the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana’s leadership tour of ongoing construction at the Tijjaniya University College in Asokore, Ashanti Region, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Construction work was at a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the development is again moving along smoothly and is anticipated to be finished by 2025.

He asked, "To what extent have we helped our target group? We created organizations to serve Allah and His creation, i.e., humanity in general and the people in our community in particular.

He claimed that Tijjaniya, which accounts for around 50 percent of all African Muslims, is both the most widely practiced Sufi Order and the largest Islamic organization in the continent.

The first Muslim to arrive in Ghana was Tijjaniya, and we currently make up the majority of the Muslim population.

However, the other Islamic sects have hospitals, senior high schools, and to a greater extent, tertiary institutions in their names, while we compete for dominance, popularity, and recognition. Things our sect detests and despises," he remarked.

Other than the three outstanding projects that the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement had achieved, he questioned what else we could demonstrate for our size and the significance of our split into five distinct organizations.

In his own words, "I personally have no problems with people within one organization wanting to create another organization to champion certain courses as part of general efforts to serve humanity, but it must always be on purpose and on target," he stated.

The Tijjaniya Senior High School (TIJJASHS) in Asokore, a guest home in Kumasi, both in the Ashanti Region, and the Tijjaniya School Complex in Adgyin Kotoku in Greater Accra are among the other initiatives carried out by the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana.

-CDA Consult || Contributor