What is happening to Frimpong-Boateng is similar to what happened to Domelevo – Vitus Azeem

Vitus Azeem

08.06.2023 LISTEN

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has expressed concern over the arrest of the Chairman of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof. Frimpong Boateng.

Ghanaians were shocked on Wednesday, June 7, to learn that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor two weeks ago.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Vitus Azeem argued that it appears Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is being treated the same way retired Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo was treated.

“I think this has a semblance of what happened to Domelevo and from what we got from the Supreme Court I think Civil Society should be seen getting involved in this and demand a more transparent investigation from the Office of Special Prosecutor on Frimpong-Boateng. So that at the end of the day, we will know if he will be vindicated or not. Whether he will be vindicated or not.

“Then as a nation, we will be moving forward. Otherwise, there will be a lot of suspense and then as I said it does not motivate or encourage citizens to render dedicated service to the country,” Mr. Azeem shared.

Reacting to his arrest, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng says he feels targeted.

The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation is on a GHS2 million bail after his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.