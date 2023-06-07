Mr. Ibrahim Mahama Donates 500 Bags Of Cement To Presec 1998 Year Group

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd and Dzata Cement Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Tuesday donated 500 bags of cement to the 1998 year group of the Presbyterian Senior High School, PRESEC -LEGON, after they reached out to him to support the school with 450 bags of cement, which is the total number of cement they needed for the project. The donation is towards the building of the PRESEC Ceremonial Grounds Project, a Legacy Initiative by the 1998 Alumni. The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by his Special Aide Rafik Mahama. The donation was done at the school premises, Accra -Legon.

Speaking to the media, Rafik Mahama said Dzata Cement stands for excellence and PRESEC also stands for excellence and also one of the best schools in Sub Sahara Africa. We think helping them to solve this problem is important to the progress of the student population in the school. PRESEC is not the only school we’ve done this for, but we’ve done and still doing a lot for various institutions and individuals across the country when it comes to giving back to the community or helping the needy.

Receiving the items on behalf of the School, the Headmaster expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. Mr. David Odjidja indicated that he was excited after engagements with past students resulted in the quest to embark on the project. According to him, when the project is completed, it will serve a lot of purposes including the organisation of its worship services, entertainment among others.

“When this (project) is done, it will be one of its kind in the country and probably beyond. So, we want to thank you for such a donation to the school, he said.