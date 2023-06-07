Nogokpo vs Agyinasare impasse: Media personality calls for religious tolerance

Media Personality and broadcast journalist at Media General, Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong has said Christians, in general, are intolerant of other religions.

She was reacting to an ongoing dispute between Nogokpo traditional leaders and Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare Founder of Perez Chapel.

This was after the man of God described the town as a "demonic headquarters."

Traditional leaders of Nogokpo have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear it and apologise.

This the media personality believes society generally is intolerant of other religions.

AJ Akuoko-Sarpong stated, “I think in general Christianity has made us more, I think we are intolerant of other religions that’s one thing a lot of people have observed about Christianity. We feel like if you are not Christian, you are not one of us and I think that’s our perception to the traditional African religion for a very long time and then we have practicing African tradition religion members, people that believe in that so it shouldn’t be a thing that you are intolerant of others because you don’t believe in the God that they serve because at the end of the day, they all believe in greater power and that’s the whole point. When you believe, everyone has their own definition of a Supreme God whether you are thinking of the universe, whether you are thinking of God, whether you think it’s a God in a shrine, or you believe in a powerful deity, you should be more tolerant of others.”