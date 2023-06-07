ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nogokpo vs Agyinasare impasse: Media personality calls for religious tolerance

Social News Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong

Media Personality and broadcast journalist at Media General, Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong has said Christians, in general, are intolerant of other religions.

She was reacting to an ongoing dispute between Nogokpo traditional leaders and Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare Founder of Perez Chapel.

This was after the man of God described the town as a "demonic headquarters."

Traditional leaders of Nogokpo have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear it and apologise.

This the media personality believes society generally is intolerant of other religions.

AJ Akuoko-Sarpong stated, “I think in general Christianity has made us more, I think we are intolerant of other religions that’s one thing a lot of people have observed about Christianity. We feel like if you are not Christian, you are not one of us and I think that’s our perception to the traditional African religion for a very long time and then we have practicing African tradition religion members, people that believe in that so it shouldn’t be a thing that you are intolerant of others because you don’t believe in the God that they serve because at the end of the day, they all believe in greater power and that’s the whole point. When you believe, everyone has their own definition of a Supreme God whether you are thinking of the universe, whether you are thinking of God, whether you think it’s a God in a shrine, or you believe in a powerful deity, you should be more tolerant of others.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Video: Pregnant woman delivering in fast moving troski gets help from midwife [Video]: Pregnant woman delivering in fast moving ‘troski’ gets help from midwif...

1 hour ago

Charles Opoku is the next MP for Assin North; we are taking over the seat—Nana Boakye “Charles Opoku is the next MP for Assin North; we are taking over the seat”—Nana...

1 hour ago

School Feeding Programme: Were in hard times, understand govt —Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah tell caterers School Feeding Programme: ‘We’re in hard times, understand gov’t’ — Benjamin Gye...

2 hours ago

Our economy has been reduced to rubble— Felix Kwakye jabs govt ‘Our economy has been reduced to rubble’— Felix Kwakye jabs gov’t

2 hours ago

Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong Nogokpo vs Agyinasare impasse: Media personality calls for religious tolerance

2 hours ago

Margaret Gibb gets a kiss from her boyfriend while her sister Mary looks on in the 1940s “Sisters till death”: The Conjoined twins who refused separation amidst acute ca...

2 hours ago

Her contributions were immeasurable — Alan Kyerematen eulogies late Ama Atta Aidoo Her contributions were immeasurable — Alan Kyerematen eulogies late Ama Atta Aid...

2 hours ago

Assin North NPP Parliamentary candidate, Charles Opokuleft and Alan Kyeremateng Congratulations; let’s work hard to annex Assin North – Alan to new NPP Parliame...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare CSOs in Education rejects move by gov’t to replace textbooks with laptops

3 hours ago

Two injured as fire guts dormitory of Bibiani College of Health Sciences Two injured as fire guts dormitory of Bibiani College of Health Sciences

Latest: News
body-container-line