Justice Dotse retires from Supreme Court

Acting Chief Justice Jones Dotse has retired from Supreme Court.

A valedictory ceremony was held on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, for Justice Dotse.

Delivering his valedictory speech at the ceremony, Justice Dotse acknowledged that God had a hand in his journey from being a lawyer to becoming a judge.

Acknowledging God for being the force behind him over the years, Justice Dotse noted: “I cannot help but say that if you find God, you have found everything and if you lose God you have lost everything in life and if you put your faith in God’s hands, you’ll see God’s hands in everything that you do."

He also acknowledged former President John Agyekum Kufour, during whose government he had the opportunity in 2002 to serve on the High Court bench based on the recommendation from the Bar Council.

“To the goodness of God, we were sworn into the High Court on the 18th of June 2002, and on the 23rd of September 2003, we were elevated to the Court of Appeal," he recalled. “And on the 11th of June 2008, Justice Rose Constance Owusu, myself, Justice Anin-Yeboah and Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie were again elevated to the Supreme Court.”

