Ignore World Bank’s Country Director; he's partisan—Kwabena Donkor furious over blame on Mahama for energy debt

06.06.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, a former Minister of Power has criticized the World Bank's Country Director Pierre Frank Larporte's remarks that the former Mahama administration is responsible for the burdensome Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Mr. Laporte said Mahama administration is equally to blame for Ghana's economic problems as a result of the Power Purchase Agreements that were negotiated under a take-or-pay arrangement, which required Ghana to pay for extra electricity that it did not use.

Dr. Donkor reacted to the comment on Bernard Avle's Point of View on Citi TV by asking why the World Bank Country Director would criticize the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been in power for close to seven years.

“The current Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, will tell you that on the NDC’s’ side, a number of us were quietly working together as a team, as a country to find a way out of our energy conundrum and then this gentleman [Pierre Frank Laporte] comes in, in the cloak of the World Bank but as a partisan to throw a hammer into the works with a blame game,” Dr. Donkor said.

He added, “NPP has been in power for at least 6 years into the 7th year and to still blame the past administration, blame the PPAs for all the challenges especially relating it to the fact that Ghana has its debt situation because of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) is unfortunate”.

The former Energy Minister accused the World Bank Country Director of being partisan in Ghana evidenced by his accusations.

“This is a politician who needs friends in the neighborhood for his political edges ambitions,” Dr. Donkor stated.

He clarified that when decisions are made in an emergency situation, it is hard to get the most value for money.

“He [Laporte] said we have contracted very expensive PPAs and I will tell you, and this has been proven by a PWC value for money review that, the Ameri Power Plant levelized over the 20 years is still the cheapest thermal plant in Ghana… Anywhere in the world, when you have to do things under conditions of emergency you often do not get the best value for money,” Dr. Kwabena Donkor stated.

He says the deteriorating exchange rate is the major contributing factor to the huge debt crippling the energy sector.