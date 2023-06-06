Tema Bar seeks to assist public school students to set higher goals

Mr. Winston Hayford, a lawyer and the Registrar of the Tema Circuit Court, has noted the Tema Bench, Bar, and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU) Public Schools Outreach programme, aims to assist students who attend public schools in setting higher goals for themselves and believing that they are attainable.

He said the group thought the project was crucial, especially in this day and age when kids are exposed to so many harmful things that keep them from concentrating on their education and ultimately realizing their ambitions.

Mr Hayford who spoke to the media in Tema following the programme as it was being monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema stressed that the TBBPCU public school outreach campaign also seek to serve as a platform to inform students about the importance of placing a priority on their education.

The mission of the group is to bring these kids up close and personal with people in illustrious professions so the kids can take inspiration from them, he said. "Our main targets are pupils from public schools who are not as fortunate as their counterparts in other private schools," he said.

Mr. Hayford claimed that after the project's start in March, they went to several public schools and engaged the kids in conversation with judges, solicitors and police prosecutors.

He claimed they had encouraging comments from the kids and the school administration, who stated their opinion that the kids' dreams had been enhanced so they could soon hold those jobs and other important ones around the nation.

He urged well-meaning Ghanaians, all other education sector stakeholders, businesses, organizations, and other groups with a similar vision to help the programme in any manner they could, whether it be with money or in-kind contributions.

Some of the schools who benefited from the outreached programme includes: Tema Metropolitan area, Community 8 Number 3 Junior High School; Manhean TMA Junior High School 1 and 2; and Aggrey Road Numbers 1 and 2 Junior High School were among the benefited schools.

Mr. Richard Clarke, a Tema-based lawyer and a member of TBBPCU,

He said the programme’s goal was to spark students' interest in aspirations to climb higher academic ladders through intensive learning.

In order for the students to effectively carry out their obligations, Mr. Clarke suggested that they consider some fundamental questions to which they might require the answers.

He also suggested that they help dispel certain myths about judges, solicitors and the police department.

Mr. Clarke added that the goods included mathematics sets, exercise books, sanitary towels, pencils, and pens.

He claimed that 1,634 kids had been designated to get some teaching and learning resources to support their study.

In order to encourage as many pupils as possible to develop the habit of learning and to refrain from engaging in social vices, illicit drug use, and other socially unacceptable activities, Mr. Clarke also disclosed that the outreach initiative would shortly be reproduced in other districts.

The TBBPCU outreach initiative was conducted in various schools in Tema with the assistance of a group of solicitors, circuit court judges, physicians, police prosecutors and other significant professionals.

In order to prepare them for a better future, the students were given the chance to ask questions about the future careers they would like to pursue.

