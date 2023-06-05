BlueCrest University College and OpenLabsGhana hold maiden career fair

BlueCrest University College in collaboration with OpenLabsGhana, recently hosted a career fair that brought together companies, industry experts and students from Bluecrest College and Openlabs Ghana.

The event provided a platform for students to interact with professionals from the media, banking, Journalism, fashion, Tech, Business and NGO fields to explore diverse career paths, gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving job market as well as provide access to jobs and internship opportunities.

The career fair, held at the campus of BlueCrest University College, showcased an impressive array of companies from different sectors reflecting the various programs offered by the college. From established corporations to promising startups, recruiters and representatives from sixteen (16) renowned organizations such as SG Bank Ghana, Oze, Dream Oval, The MakersPlace, Bluespace Africa, Odina Couture, Tech Farmhub, MIPL Clothing, Sinop Investment, Assurance Consultancy, Multimedia group, The Salesman Global, Ghana Startup Network, The Aspiring Network, Social Enterprise Ghana, Copy house International amongst others provided students with valuable information about job prospects, internship opportunities, and the skills and qualifications required to excel in their respective fields.

Panel Discussions: A Wealth of Knowledge

One of the highlights of the career fair was the series of panel discussions with seasoned industry experts. The sessions shed light on the various career paths, emerging trends, and the skills needed to thrive in a modern workforce. The panel sessions held in two parts first featured discussions about the Tech industry with the product growth manager of Dream Oval, Nii Lous Nelson, The head of training and development at OpenLabs Ghana, Augustine Darko, The Head of Digital Skills & Talent at BlueSPACE Innovation Hub Onyekachi Ekeh, and the founder of Makersplace, Douglas Ayitey discussing 21st Century job skills ready skills and how students can position themselves to be relevant.

The second panel session featured industry experts across the media, banking, fashion and business landscape and featured Adwoa Serwaa Buamah, HR Generalist of SG Bank Ghana, Alfred Dumenu, General Manager of Odina Couture, Doreen Avio, News Editor and Presenter from Multimedia, Stephen Selase Asuo, President of Young Africa Media and Jerome Adzah, President of The Salesman Global. Students had the opportunity to listen to these seasoned professionals, asked questions, and gained practical advice on making informed career choices.

Both discussions covered a broad range of topics, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, personal branding, using social media effectively, steps to take in seeking for a job etc. This multidimensional approach ensured that students were exposed to a wide spectrum of career possibilities, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their academic and professional pursuits.

Inclusivity: Engaging High School Students

Recognizing the importance of early career planning, BlueCrest University College and OpenLabsGhana extended invitations to high school students from Odorgonno SHS, allowing them to explore potential career paths and engage with industry professionals. This inclusive approach aimed to inspire and motivate young minds, encouraging them to set ambitious goals and make informed decisions about their career choices and the accompanying courses of study in the university.

The participation of high school students added a dynamic energy to the career fair. They eagerly absorbed knowledge, networked with professionals, and discovered fields they had not previously considered. This early exposure to the job market will undoubtedly equip them with a head start in their choices for programs of study at the university level and future career paths.

Networking Opportunities and Beyond

Besides the informative panel discussions and company presentations, the career fair provided a platform for networking opportunities. Students had the chance to engage with industry professionals one-on-one, discuss their aspirations, and seek guidance on career development. These connections had the potential to evolve into mentorship relationships and even future job opportunities.

The Head of Collaboration and Partnerships at Bluecrest College, Ms. Henrietta Mensah in her interview mentioned “I’m excited about the outcome of the career fair, for a maiden event, this is a huge success seeing that we have sixteen organizations on our campus to interact with our students. I'm especially grateful our corporate partners found this event relevant enough to partner us”.

The Regional sales head of Openlabs Ghana, Asadullah commented “As an institution promoting digital literacy and IT education in Ghana, it is our duty to make sure our students have the right skills and are job ready, as such, organizing such programs is our way of providing our students with the right information and resources to excel in their respective career aspirations''.

The manager in charge of careers and internships at Bluecrest College, Ms. Anita Bans-Akuetey indicated her interest to organize more of such events seeking to bridge the gap between academia and industry. “We plan to organize more workshops, seminars, and training programs, ensuring that students receive continuous guidance and exposure to the latest industry practices”.

Other individuals present at the maiden career fair included the Deputy Head of HR for SG bank, Ms. Fouet Mireille-Prisca, Mr. George Adjebeng, Head of SG Innov8, Ms. Akua Ampah from the Virtual career office, the Registrar of Bluecrest College, Mr. Eric Hanson and the Dean of Academics, Prof. Thomas Assan-Buabeng among others.

Conclusion

The maiden career fair hosted by BlueCrest University College, in collaboration with OpenLabsGhana proved to be an invaluable opportunity for students to explore a plethora of career possibilities. With the presence of companies across various industries and engaging panel discussions, students gained insights into different career paths, emerging trends, and the skills required for success. BlueCrest University College and OpenLabs Ghana are committed to empowering students and providing them with resources and networking opportunities aimed at nurturing a generation of skilled and motivated individuals ready to make their mark in their chosen fields.

Source: BlueCrest University College